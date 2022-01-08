Adams supports city’s decision to allow non-citizens to vote in local elections

NEW YORK — Eric Adams supported a decision from New York City Council allowing non-citizens to vote in local elections, saying “New Yorkers should have a say in their government.”

“I believe allowing the legislation to be enacted is by far the best choice, and look forward to bringing millions more into the democratic process,” he wrote in a statement Saturday.

New York City Council passed the legislation in December, granting eligible lawful permanent residents the right to vote in municipal elections.

The law impacts about 800,000 legally documented permanent residents who live, work and pay taxes in New York City who, until now, did not have a say in the democratic process; the approval of the “Our City, Our Vote” bill changed that, allowing legally documented, voting-age noncitizens who have lived in New York for at least one month to vote in city elections.

Those allowed to vote in local elections would include Green Card holders, those authorized to work in the U.S. and “Dreamers.”