NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams boosted fire safety regulations in New York City on Sunday, just over two months after a Bronx blaze killed 17 people, including eight children.

The January fire was started by a malfunctioning electric space heater, officials said at the time. Safety doors in he Bronx building failed to close.

“We must work towards equipping every New Yorker and every building in this city with the tools to avoid an unspeakable tragedy like the one we saw two months ago,” Adams said.

Part of Adams’ executive order calls for increased coordination between the FDNY and Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD.) Inspectors with the HPD will continue checking for self-closing doors, smoke detectors, and other critical safety items, but they’ll now also check that the Fire Safety Notice is posted on every apartment door, Commissioner Adolfo Carrión Jr. said.

“All New Yorkers should have a fire safety plan and contact their property owners if there are fire safety issues in their homes or file a complaint with 311 if issues are not corrected,” Carrión said.

Adams called for additional fire safety legislation, including retrofit sprinkler legislation and increase fines for landlords who falsely report curing self-closing door violations. He said his administration would work with the City Council on those areas.

Several families from the Bronx building in January’s fire sued over safety issues. A spokesperson for the building’s owners denied they were responsible.