EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — There’s a gang war going on inside public housing in East Harlem and innocent residents are living like prisoners, NYPD Community Affairs Chaplain Robert Rice said on Monday.

Over the last few days, at least four people were shot in East Harlem and Harlem, including two men shot while sitting in a parked car. On Friday night, a 25-year-old man lost his life. Surveillance video shows him trying to run from the gunman and into a liquor store.

“Mothers are saying they’re afraid to walk out with their baby carriage. That’s unacceptable,” Rice said. “We got seniors telling me that they are afraid to walk out to pick up their medicine.”

Mayor Eric Adams said the violence cannot continue under his watch. He announce new plans Monday to reach young people already incarcerated and who’ve been released from behind bars. Everyone on probation 21 or younger will be paired with a credible messenger mentor.

His office described the mentors as people with justice system experience who are “ committed to preventing others from following in their footsteps.”

“The prerequisite to prosperity is safety and justice —and the two go hand in hand,” Adams said. “If we are going to make our city safer and more just for all New Yorkers, we need to lead with evidence-based policies and upstream solutions.”