NEW YORK (AP) — In his first show since 2019, Ralph Lauren transformed a long room at the Museum of Modern Art into a cozy salon Tuesday night to debut a moneyed collection of mostly black and white for men and women.

Guests were asked to dress in cocktail attire, sipping Champagne and nibbling hors d’oeuvre as Jessica Chastain, Henry Golding, Janelle Monáe, Mayor Eric Adams (in a hand-painted overcoat) and other notables had their pictures snapped by an unusually small contingent of photographers.

Adams, mayor since January, sported a black coat with a yellow panel on one side painted with African masks, a miniature of himself and a tiny New York street sign.

“This is the new mayor wardrobe in New York,” he joked. “Our city is back. This is the fashion capital.”