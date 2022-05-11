NEW YORK (PIX11) — Less than 24 hours after a police officer was shot in the Bronx, Mayor Eric Adams joined NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell called on the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to revoke the federal firearms license of Polymer80, a company officials described as the largest source of ghost guns used in crimes.

The technology for ghosts guns has gotten ahead of lawmakers ability to regulate them, Sewell said. Around 90 percent of ghost guns include Polymer80 parts, according to the NYPD. Sewell and Adams stood behind a table of ghost guns. Adams had an officer hold one up.

“This is not a toy. It’s shipped as though someone is assembling a toy; this is a real weapon,” Adams said.

The first ghost gun in New York City was recovered in 2018, Sewell said. That year, just 17 were recovered. Police recovered 50, 150 and 275 in 2019, 2020 and 2021, respectively. In the first four months of 2022 alone, police in New York City have recovered 153 ghost guns.

“Our job is to keep people safe, and we will do everything possible to keep that promise we make each day, to every New Yorker,” Sewell said. “And as we continue to tackle this public safety crisis head on, our focus and attention is clear: Seize the guns and arrest the individuals who possess them. Stop the shootings, and save lives.”