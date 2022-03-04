NEW YORK (PIX11) — Students, teachers and parents waited Friday to find out if they could ditch their masks in New York City’s classrooms.

Mayor Eric Adams announced Sunday that he would make a decision on face coverings on Friday. The change would impact around one million students across the city’s public schools.

He’s also said that as long as COVID levels remain low, Key2NYC, which mandates showing proof of vaccination at most businesses, would soon come to an end.

However, workers employed by the city still need to get vaccinated if they want to keep their jobs. In the private sector, in-person workers are also required to be vaccinated.

City leaders reminded New Yorkers that even as restrictions are lifted, a pandemic is still in place. Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine said he wants to be cautious, noting not everyone has a booster and many never got any COVID vaccination shots.

Statewide, Gov. Kathy Hochul lifted the state’s school mask mandate on Wednesday. Mayor Adams said he wanted a few additional days to evaluate.