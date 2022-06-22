NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York Mayor Eric Adams is making an announcement Wednesday afternoon related to the city Department of Correction following a tour of facilities on Rikers Island.

Adams reviewed conditions at the complex one day after a detainee died in DOC custody at Bellevue Hospital’s Prison Ward in Manhattan. Tuesday’s death marked the eighth of the year among DOC detainees, and the second in as many days. On Monday, an inmate died at the George R. Vierno Center on Rikers Island, becoming the seventh death in DOC custody of the year.

The New York City Board of Correction has determined that “longstanding issues” contributed to the first three DOC custody deaths of 2022. The Rikers Island complex has been plagued by problems for years. In April, a US attorney argued that Rikers should be placed under federal conservatorship. But city officials submitted a plan to fix the jail, which was approved by a federal judge, effectively keeping control of the jail in the hands of the DOC and Adams.

