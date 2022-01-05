Adams pushes big companies to bring workers back to offices

NEW YORK — Mayor Eric Adams did not mince words at an event Tuesday when speaking on getting New York’s workforce back into office buildings.

Adams is concerned that many of the big banks and other large corporations are still not requiring their employees to be back in the office, despite another COVID surge.

“That is going to be devastating for our economy, and I don’t know if my businesses are sharing with their employees, you are part of an ecosystem of this city,” the mayor said.

In his comments, Adams offended some, speaking in broad terms about what he called “low-skill workers.”

“My low-skill workers, my cooks, my dishwashers, my messengers, my shoe shine people, those who work at Dunkin’ Donuts… They don’t have the academic skills to sit in a corner office. They need this,” he said.

With the city’s COVID rate around 22% this week, and despite a citywide vaccine mandate for private companies, firms like JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs have continued to let their workers work remote from home.

Adams’ comments came as he signed the new “Small Business Forward” executive order to reform existing business regulations.

Under the new order, local businesses will face fewer “needless” fines and penalties, calling on different city enforcement agencies to review business regulations with the goal of reducing fine schedules and allowing for warnings for first-time violators.

The move comes as the city’s small businesses continue to recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.