Adams picks Zach Iscol as head of NYC’s Emergency Management deptartment

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams named Zach Iscol as the new commissioner of the Department of Emergency Management.

Adams and Iscol first came to know each other last year when they were campaign rivals in the race for mayor. Iscol dropped out of the race and ran an unsuccessful campaign for comptroller.

“Zach knows how to lead a team,” Adams said during the Thursday morning announcement. “We need to be clear on that. He has done that in the most difficult moments.”

Iscol dedicated his life to public service, the mayor said.

“He served our nation as a combat-decorated Marine Corps officer commanding US troops and Iraqi soldiers,” Adams said.

After leaving the military, Iscol founded The Headstrong Project; they provide mental health services for members of the military and veterans. Iscol will bring his experience to the new role.

“My career has been defined by seeing that government works best when it works together,” he said.

The Department of Emergency Management has a staff of 200 people and is responsible for helping New Yorkers prepare for and respond to emergencies.