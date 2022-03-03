NRE YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams had a private meeting with LGBTQ+ activists inside City Hall after three of his recent hires sparked controversy.

The Mayor hired three pastors who have previously opposed LGBTQ rights. The City Council’s LGBTQ Caucus called on Adams to rescind the hires.

Councilmember Crystal Hudson, who attended the meeting with the mayor, said the “productive” meeting was “certainly a first step.”

Adams is standing by the hiring of Fernando Cabrera, Eric Salgado and Gil Monrose. The three have apologized for previous comments, and the mayor told PIX11 News he believes the three men have “evolved.”

“I think they will definitely keep their jobs,” Councilmember Hudson said. “It’s our role now to hold them accountable and make sure that we are following their every move and as soon as we see hear or feel anything that might be anti-LGBTQ or discriminatory in any sense we will be holding them accountable.”