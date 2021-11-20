Adams may want Long Island Rep. Suozzi to join administration as deputy mayor

NEW YORK — The new man set to take over charge of the five boroughs is considering choosing one of his principal deputies from down the LIRR.
Mayor-elect Eric Adams, speaking at a news conference Saturday about vandalism in Queens, said he may ask Rep. Tom Suozzi to serve as a deputy mayor in his administration.
Suozzi represents New York’s 3rd Congressional District, which includes parts of Suffolk and Nassau counties — and, in fairness, a portion of Queens.
Before serving in Congress, Suozzi, a Democrat, served as Nassau County executive and mayor of Glen Cove. He ran unsuccessfully for New York governor in 2006.
In the de Blasio administration, there are at least a half-dozen people with the title of deputy mayor.
Suozzi was reelected to his post in Washington in 2020.