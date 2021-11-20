Adams may want Long Island Rep. Suozzi to join administration as deputy mayor

UNIONDALE, NY – AUGUST 04: Nassau County Excecutive Tom Suozzi speaks during the Lighthouse project public hearing at the Adams Playhouse on the campus of Hofstra University on August 4, 2009 in Uniondale, New York. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — The new man set to take over charge of the five boroughs is considering choosing one of his principal deputies from down the LIRR.

Mayor-elect Eric Adams, speaking at a news conference Saturday about vandalism in Queens, said he may ask Rep. Tom Suozzi to serve as a deputy mayor in his administration.

Suozzi represents New York’s 3rd Congressional District, which includes parts of Suffolk and Nassau counties — and, in fairness, a portion of Queens.

Before serving in Congress, Suozzi, a Democrat, served as Nassau County executive and mayor of Glen Cove. He ran unsuccessfully for New York governor in 2006.

In the de Blasio administration, there are at least a half-dozen people with the title of deputy mayor.

Suozzi was reelected to his post in Washington in 2020.