FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams marked 100 days in office with a speech that was part pep rally, part budget address.

Adams spoke from the Kings Theatre, the site of his canceled inauguration, scuttled due to a COVID-19 surge when he took office.

Adams took the stage clutching a picture of his mother, as he has been known to do in big moments. He began by acknowledging the trying times that have marked his first 100 days — from COVID-19 surges — to a devastating fire in the Bronx — to the killing of officers Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora, to the more recent Sunset Park subway shooting and the death of firefighter Timothy Klein.

But Adams said his first 100 days also have seen several accomplishments, including a slowly improving economy. “We’ve added more than 50,000 jobs in the first three months of this year, significantly outpacing the national average,” Adams said.

From there it was on to his executive budget presentation. He began by drawing a figurative line in the sand, implying he will not be bogged down by a discussion of defunding the NYPD, as we’ve seen in recent years.

“Let me tell you right here right now,” Adams railed. “I will support my police and we will make our city a safe city.”

Under the questioning of reporters following his prepared remarks, Adams said in fact the NYPD budget is increasing to pay detectives more and cover overtime costs associated with his crime-fighting initiatives.

But Adams tried to show his flexibility as well. He increased the proposed spending to $99.7 billion. That is $1.2 billion more than he suggested two months ago.

It seemed in response to the concerns of his fellow lawmakers on the city council who have pressed him for more money for everything from housing to homeless services to non-police responses to composting.

“It’s going to be hard for people to hate me because we are listening to those on the ground,” Adams chided.

Later an exasperated Adams told the press all of his spending initiatives were his priorities as well, not just being done to placate progressives on the city council into passing his police budget.

After remarks, Adams received a cautiously optimistic report card, even from some who have at times shared different visions for the city.

“I know the city council is pushing for some more [spending]. I have some items as well, but I was really pleased with what I heard today,” said Public Advocate Jumaane Williams.