Traffic is seen making it’s way across 42nd Street in New York in 2018. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Streets across the five boroughs are packed, but Mayor Eric Adams said Sunday he sees a way toward a car-free future in New York City.

He said he loves concept, noting it would help with the environment. Adams explained there’s a lot that would need to be done to get there.

“Number one, we have to have a safe, reliable, affordable public transportation system,” he said. “Buses, trains, and so much new technology and method of movement that we’re going to be rolling out.”

While Adams doubts a car-free NYC will happen when he’s in office, he said people will “see a more reliable transportation infrastructure, and you’re going to really minimize the amount of vehicles that are used on our streets.”

“I think that’s where we’re going. And when you look at other cities across the globe, they’re leaning in that direction as well,” Adams said.