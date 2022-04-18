NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams announced the launch of a summer learning program for students facing significant learning gaps in a press conference Monday morning.

Adams, alongside former mayor Michael Bloomberg, introduced “Summer Boost NYC,” a new Bloomberg Philanthropies program meant to aid around 25,000 K-8 students across the city who have fallen behind in school due to challenges the pandemic posed.

“Whether at a district school or a charter school, every young person should be invested in, and this $50 million investment will do just that,” Adams said in a statement. The sessions will be done in public charter schools.

In-person learning disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the accompanying social- and health-related effects have resulted in huge learning gaps, especially for students of color from low-income families, according to Adams’ office.

A study from McKinsey found that the pandemic fed the ongoing educational crisis already facing many students of color from low-income families across the city. Learning gaps can affect the educational goals, employment and career prospects of these students if not addressed, according to experts.