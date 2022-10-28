NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Adams vowed Friday to continue efforts to tamp down crime in New York City’s transit system, as he sought to contextualize NYPD statistics showing a surge.

Adams touched on the phenomenon during a wide-ranging interview with PIX11 Morning News in which he also discussed the appointment of Laura Kavanagh as the first female commissioner of the FDNY, and the influx of migrants to the city that led him to declare a state of emergency.

“Officers are doing their job,” said Adams, referring specifically to those patrolling the city’s transit system. “We’re going to continue to zero in on that dangerous crime.”

While NYPD figures current through Sunday show that crime in the transit system is up 41.7% compared to the same date in 2021, Adams said that this year’s numbers are actually better than those of 2019, 2018, and 2017 — the three years preceding the COVID-19 pandemic that brought drastic changes to the system.

Adams also put the half-dozen felony reports logged on average each day in the transit system into the context of its ridership.

“When you look at the six felonies we have a day on our subway system with 3.5 million riders and see how the police have responded to it, you realize these officers are clearly being proactive,” the mayor said.

He additionally pointed out that of the nine homicides tallied in the transit system so far this year, four of them were allegedly committed by people suffering from mental illness, saying that city efforts to provide more robust health care and remove homeless people from the system were steps in the right direction.

“This system is operating cleaner,” said Adams. “It is operating without the homelessness that we witnessed in the past, because we’re not ignoring that. And we’re going to deal with those with mental health issues that are dangers to themselves and others.”

Adams, who worked as a transit cop before getting into politics, also cited his own experiences.

“I patrolled this system in the ‘80s, and I know what it’s like for the system that’s out of control,” he said. “But we’re now moving to a phase where we are continuing to partner with mental health professionals, training our police officers, beefing up our homeless outreach unit, and going to Albany next year to ask them to assist us with more teeth in [applying] Kendra’s Law.”

Named for Kendra Webdale, a woman pushed into the path of an oncoming subway train by a mentally ill man in 1999, Kendra’s Law gives judges the latitude to compel people meeting certain criteria to undergo psychiatric treatment, under penalty of temporary involuntary commitment if they fail to comply.

Adams also touted strides made against violent crime in the city at large, citing as evidence double-digit percentage increases this year in murders and shootings.

“When I was running [for office], this city was being ravaged with gun violence,” he said. “I was clear that we needed to deal with gun violence in the city, and we did that.”

