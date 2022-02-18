BREAKING UPDATES:

“The subway system and our bus system, are the life blood of our city, if we don’t get them right, our city won’t continue to recover from COVID,” Mayor Eric Adams said.

Adams said the city is rolling out it’s new subway safety plan, the second phase of a joint initiative with the NYPD originally announced in early January.

The plan will invest in three areas: People, places and policies, Adams said.

City will be deploying new joint response teams to reach out to those experiencing homelessness

That initial contact will be followed up with housing and support, Adams said

Community outreach teams will work with NYPD teams to canvas station stairwells, platforms

New neighborhood response teams will address high-need communities

Additionally, riders will see an increased presense of police officers on trains and in stations

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams is set to make an announcement Friday morning on mental health and the subway system in New York City.

Gov. Kathy Hochul will join Adams for the announcement, which is planned to begin around 10:30 a.m. at the Fulton Street subway station, according to the mayor’s office.

The announcement comes after a string of violent, and sometimes deadly, incidents underground in recent months.

A breakdancer was stabbed multiple times by a homeless man Thursday aboard an L train in Brooklyn police said. Days earlier, a subway passenger was robbed at knifepoint on an E train in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village. Back in January, a woman was pushed to her death in front of a subway train in Times Square.

Hochul and Adams in early January announced a joint initiative with the NYPD to tackle the city’s homeless crisis and improve public safety in the subway system.