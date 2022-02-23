NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York’s indoor vaccine mandate could be on its way out, Mayor Eric Adams hinted Wednesday.

When asked if New York had plans in place to phase it out as some other cities have done, Adams said yes and that he “can’t wait.” Adams said he’s going to follow the science on when it should be done.

“I’m ready to get ahead of all of this and get back to a level of normalcy. But they’re giving us clear instructions. They gave us benchmarks, we’re going to follow those benchmarks,” he said. “But I look forward to the next weeks going through a real transformation.”

His statements were met with excitement by sports fans who’ve wanted to see Kyrie Irving back in action. The Brooklyn Nets player has not been able to participate in games at home because he’s unvaccinated.

New York City’s indoor vaccine mandate went into effect in August, but it wasn’t fully enforced until September.