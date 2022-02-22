NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams faced mounting criticism Tuesday for appointing a faith adviser with a history of anti-LGBTQ remarks.

Former councilmember and Christian pastor Fernando Cabrera will lead the mayor’s newly created office of faith-based and community partnerships. An hour before Adams announced Cabrera’s appointment, the pastor apologized on Facebook for previous anti-gay comments he made, which included praising Uganda’s same-sex marriage ban while on a trip to the country in 2014.

Adams has largely been considered an ally of the LGBTQ community. He was the deciding vote in favor of same-sex marriage as a New York State senator.

Adams said he stands by his appointment decision.

“Cabrera has acknowledged the pain that his past comments have caused and has apologized for the words he used,” the mayor said.

A joint statement made by all members of the City Council’s LGBTQ Caucus on Monday slammed Cabrera, calling him “a bigot,” and adding that his appointment to a taxpayer-funded position is “an insult to LGBTQ+ New Yorkers.” The statement also condemned Adams’ appointment last week of Erick Salgado, who previously marched in a rally against marriage equality. They called both appointments “steps in the wrong direction.”