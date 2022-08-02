NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams escalated the city’s response to monkeypox on Monday, issuing a state of emergency.

The move came after he declared a public health emergency this weekend. On Friday, Governor Kathy Hochul made a similar move for the state.

“We are pivoting and shifting based on the crises that are coming to our city and country,” Adams said.

As of Monday, there have been 1,472 confirmed cases of monkeypox in New York City, representing a quarter of all cases nationwide. The mayor said the declaration will give the health department the authority to suspend laws and create rules to contain the spread.

In the meantime, while there have been issues at the federal level getting vaccines to the city and distributing them once they come in, Adams said health officials are doing what they can to secure vaccines.

“Every vaccine that we received, we got the appointments; we got the vaccine out the door,” Adams said. “We did our thing, and we’re doing our thing.”

While anyone can get monkeypox, the majority of cases have occurred in men who have sex with men in Manhattan. Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine said more vaccines are needed now.

“We have much more work to do, not just to meet the demand but to make sure the vaccines are going to marginalized communities, communities of color,” Levine said.

The city has given out 40,000 shots so far. Another 80,000 are expected, but they are yet to come.