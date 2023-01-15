NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams stressed on Sunday that the surge in asylum seekers in New York City is a national crisis; he called for a national solution during a visit to El Paso, Texas.

Around 40,000 asylum seekers have come to New York City. They are all beneficiaries of New York City’s “right to shelter” policies.

“We’ve done our job,” Adams said at a news conference Sunday. “Now it’s time for the national government to do theirs.”

Adams, wrapping up a weekend visit to El Paso, held a news conference with fellow Democratic Mayor Oscar Leeser after touring parts of the Texas city of 690,000. Mayor Adams visited the US-Mexico border and saw areas where migrants were sleeping in the streets because the shelter system for asylum seekers is way over capacity.

Outside Sacred Heart church, which is helping to house the migrants, asylum seekers overwhelmingly raised their hands to tell Mayor Adams they want to work, according to pictures shared by Adams’ press secretary.

“Sacred Heart has shown its heart,” the mayor said at the news conference. “The federal government is failing to do what it should.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Adams and many others have been calling on the federal government to expedite work authorization for asylum seekers since last year.

“This is a man-made crisis,” the mayor said. “I will extend my hand and work together with other mayors. We will find solutions to be implemented by the federal government.”

Mayor Adams has said the migrant crisis would cost New York City as much as $2 billion, twice what was anticipated.

While in Texas, the mayor continued to call on the federal government to pay for the efforts to house migrants in New York City.

“The federal government should pick up the cost. FEMA should step up,” Adams said at the news conference. “This is a national crisis.”

Mayor Adams later this week is traveling to the nation’s capital, where he says he will discuss the migrant crisis with the U.S. Conference of Mayors and the African-American Mayor’s Association.