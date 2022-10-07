New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks during the New York State Democratic Convention in New York, Feb. 17, 2022. (Credit: AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams declared a state of emergency Friday over New York City’s struggle to keep up with the influx of thousands of migrants, while imploring both federal and state lawmakers to provide urgent aid.

“This is an ‘all hands on deck’ moment,” said Adams during a 15-minute address streamed from City Hall.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

With more than 17,000 asylum seekers arriving since April, many of them bused north from border states by politicians, the city’s shelter system is overtaxed and its budget is projected to take a $1 billion hit by the end of the fiscal year, Adams said.

“We need help, and we need it now,” said Adams during the address. “The time for aid to New York is now.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.