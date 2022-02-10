Adams cries over shooting death of teen suspected of attempted murder: ‘We should have done more’

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A teary-eyed Mayor Eric Adams choked up Thursday as he described the shooting death of a teenage boy gunned down in Brooklyn.

Jayquan McKenley, an 18-year-old aspiring rapper, suffered several deadly gunshot wounds to his chest on Sunday. McKenley had a criminal history, including an arrest for attempted murder, but Adams blamed the system for failing to help the teen.

“I didn’t know Jayquan, but his death hit me hard because the more I found out about Jayquan’s story, the more I saw how many times he had been failed by a system that is supposed to help boys like him,” Adams said.

McKenley grew up in the South Bronx: a neighborhood with high rates of poverty and unemployment along with low graduation rates, Adams said. By the time he was five, his family was living in a homeless shelter.

“Now, right there, our city should have done more,” Adams said. “Over the next four years, Jayquan’s family lived in seven different shelters without stability or security.”

When he started school, McKenley was in a program for kids with severe cognitive disabilities and once he was put into a mainstream program two years later, he was behind. He was already at risk and though his mom begged for help, McKenley never got any, Adams said. McKenley was in five different high schools and programs as a teen. He missed hundreds of days of class.

“Our city should have caught that,” Adams said. “We should have done more.”

McKenley was arrested at 18 for attempted murder. His last school program before his death was at the Rikers Island jail facility.

“He was not just a victim now, but a perpetrator. But he was young, there was still time for him to turn the path of violence and move away from that,” Adams said. “Our system and justice system should have done more, more to help him, rehabilitate him.”

The mayor said more needs to be done to stop more children from falling through the cracks.

“It means changing the way we educated our children. It means building housing, creating jobs, fighting inequality and confronting racism,” Adams said. “It means taking a hard look at the way we do things and doing the harder work of system change.”

The mayor said he didn’t want to write McKenley’s death off as a statistic or yet another tragic story. The are thousands like McKenley in New York City right now, Adams said, and those people need help. He called for New Yorkers to step up and fulfill a moral and societal responsibility to help teens like McKenley. Adams also called for city agencies to find ways to improve those kids lives.

“We must move heaven and earth to help all the young people who were on the same path Jayquan was on,” he said.