Adams boasts about being better than ‘cracker’ officers in resurfaced video

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Former NYPD captain and current New York City Mayor Eric Adams bragged about his prowess as an officer during a private 2019 event, using a racially charged statement in the process, newly resurfaced video shows.

“Every day in the police department, I kicked those crackers a**, man,” Adams said. “I was unbelievable.”

The comments, which were made during a private event as Adams prepared for his mayoral run, were caught on video and resurfaced by the New York Daily News.

Adams was asked about his comments during a press conference about upcoming New York City Parks projects. The mayor apologized and acknowledged his comments were “inappropriate,” saying he only used the word because someone else at the event used it while posing a question.

“Clearly, it’s a comment that should not be used,” Adams said on Friday. “I apologize; not only to those who heard it, but to New Yorkers because they should expect more from me.”

Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Lynch asked for “fairness instead of a rush to outrage” in response to the mayor’s comments. Lynch said he spoke to Adams about the video and his usage of the racially charged term as well.

“A few seconds of video will not define our relationship,” Lynch said. “We have a lot of work to do together to support our members on the streets.”