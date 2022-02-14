Adams at odds with some NY lawmakers over bail reform on 1st trip to Albany as mayor

ALBANY, NY (PIX11) — Eric Adams made his first trip to the New York State Capitol Monday since becoming mayor.

He met with leaders of the State Senate and Assembly so he could advocate for the city’s pressing needs.

“We’re looking at earned income tax credit, universal ​childcare. Raising the limit on our borrowing. So many issues that I have to navigate up there,” the mayor said during a press conference in Albany.

In recent weeks, the issue of bail reform has been a source of tension between Mayor Adams and the Democratic leadership in Albany. Adams believes changes to the state’s bail laws have left the city more dangerous.

As Adams arrived in Albany, liberal lawmakers held a press conference defending bail reform.

“We know that 98% of the people who have been awaiting trial from July 2020 until 2021 are not rearrested,” Brooklyn Assemblywoman Latrice Walker said. “Those numbers that sound like a huge success to me.”

Gotham Gazette Exeutive Editor Ben Max weighed in on the issue.

“Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie of the Bronx and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart Cousins of Westchester have both said to the mayor, we’re not really interested in making change further changes to the bail law,” Max said.

But Adams hammed his point home in a briefing with reporters.

“My job is to make sure new Yorkers are safe,” he said. “Thats’ my job. If I get help from other places, that’s fine, but without that help, I still must make sure that New Yorkers are safe.”