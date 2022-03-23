NEW YORK CITY (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams on Wednesday announced new efforts to reduce maternal and infant health inequities in New York City, particularly among marginalized Black and Latino families.

The new efforts aim to bolster the Citywide Doula Initiative and the Midwifery Initiative to provide expanded access to doulas and midwives to families in need. Doulas and midwives have been associated with improved maternal health outcomes and lower rates of medical intervention during birth, according to New York City Councilmember Lynn Schulman.

“By expanding and investing in both doulas and midwives, we are taking the steps necessary to begin to address the disparities in maternal deaths, life-threatening complications from childbirth, and infant mortality,” Adams said.

In New York City, Black women are nine times more likely to die of a pregnancy-related cause than white women, and their rate of infant mortality is more than three times higher, according to the mayor’s office. For Puerto Ricans, the infant mortality rate is twice that of white New Yorkers.

“The root causes of racial disparities in maternal health are real, so it’s time we do right by every mother and every baby, no matter the color of their skin or the language they speak,” said Adams.

The Citywide Doula Initiative will provide free access to doulas for families, with a focus on the 33 neighborhoods with the greatest social need. The initiative aims to train 50 doulas and reach 500 families by the end of June. The Midwifery Initiative will be expanded to all 38 public and private birthing facilities throughout the city.

New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams applauded the city’s new efforts to address maternal health disparities.

“Today’s announcement will help bring care to communities often underserved, and lower the economic barriers that have prevented some pregnant people from seeking critical care,” Williams said. “This initiative will also strengthen the ties between hospitals and community-based organizations, meeting people where they are.”