NEW YORK (PIX11) – The Adams administration announced significant reforms to New York City’s housing voucher program, ensuring that more New Yorkers are eligible to receive vouchers.

The Adams administration is making changes to the City Family Homelessness and Eviction Prevention Supplement (CityFHEPS) housing voucher program. CityFHEPS is a rental assistance supplement to help individuals and families find and maintain housing.

The reforms will make housing vouchers more widely accessible and available to use more quickly, according to the Adams administration. Eligibility will be expanded to include single adults working full-time on minimum wage, even if their income is slightly higher than 200% of the federal poverty level.

New York City will reduce the number of hours families are required to work to become eligible for CityFHEPS from 30 hours to 14 hours per week.

“Our administration is tackling this crisis head-on by focusing on moving New Yorkers into stable, high-quality, affordable housing. That’s what will define success for this administration, and that’s what these reforms are about,” Adams said.

The city will also start covering the cost of apartment application fees for people living in New York City Department of Homeless Services shelters.

New York City plans to increase staffing at the Department of Social Services to speed up voucher processing and increase placements.

“By streamlining access to CityFHEPS and supportive housing and expanding the power of our Housing Choice Vouchers, more New Yorkers will be able to remain stably housed, avoid the shelter system, and raise their families affordably,” Chief Housing Officer Jessica Katz said. “This is only the beginning of the work we have to do, but we made a promise to our neighbors to improve housing in this city, and we are following through on that effort.”