NEW YORK (PIX11) – Mayor Eric Adams has yet to deliver on his goal for Diwali to become a school holiday, but it remains a legislative priority of his moving forward, a City Hall spokesperson said.

Adams previously vowed that Diwali would become a public school holiday during his time in office.

“As Mayor, I’m going to work to make sure our school calendar reflects the diversity of our students — and that means Diwali should be a school holiday,” Adams said on Twitter in November 2021.

However, that didn’t come to fruition for the 2022-23 school year. Despite this, an Adams spokesperson said making Diwali a school holiday will be one of the mayor’s legislative priorities for next year.

“Mayor Adams fully supports making Diwali a state and school holiday and has met with community leaders, including Assemblymember [Jenifer] Rajkumar, to discuss strategies to ensure this happens,” the Adams spokesperson said. “We will always explore opportunities to recognize and celebrate the diverse cultures and communities of New York City and we look forward to continuing this important work.”

Diwali, the festival of lights, is celebrated by Hindus, Buddhists, Jains and Sikhs. Diwali will be celebrated on Oct. 24 this year.

Students within New York City public schools started an online petition calling on Adams to fulfill his commitment. Diwali is already a school holiday in some private schools in New York City and in some districts on Long Island, according to the petition.

“Even though we have lived here our whole lives and NYC is our home, we have felt marginalized every year when Diwali comes and, instead of celebrating at home with our families, we are forced to prioritize our education over our heritage. Therefore, we have started this campaign to help raise awareness of Diwali, and to ask Mayor Adams to declare Diwali as an official holiday for NYC public schools,” the petition stated.

The petition, which was started by middle school and high school students, is approaching 3,000 signatures.

PIX11 News contacted the New York City Department of Education about the possibility of Diwali becoming a holiday but didn’t receive a response.