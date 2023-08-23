MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Every day, thousands of people visit the National September 11 Memorial and Museum at ground zero in Lower Manhattan.

This year will mark 22 years since the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

Some teenagers learned a lesson about the history of the day at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum on Wednesday. Around 100 students from Wantagh High School on Long Island visited the memorial and museum.

Vito Barretta, 17, has heard family and friends talk about the day and their personal connections.

“Seeing it firsthand really does put it in perspective,” Barretta said. “All the artifacts and the pieces of steel really show the real damage of what it did and how bad it really was. It definitely opened my eyes to what happened and how people reacted and came together.”

Wantagh High School Principal Paul Guzzone said he can remember being a junior in high school on Sept. 11, 2001.

“It’s so important that we never forget,” Guzzone said. “For all of us adults, this is something very real for us. We’ve lived through it. As an educator, it’s very interesting because when we speak about the events of 9/11 now, it’s history for our students.”

Oscar-nominated actor Gary Sinise sponsored the event through his foundation. Sinise started the organization in 2011 to honor first responders and veterans and build communities.

“It’s a call to action encouraging them and inspiring them to go back to their community to do something in their own community,” said Gib Bosworth with the Gary Sinise Foundation

Sinise is known for his role as Lt. Dan Taylor in the Academy Award-winning film “Forrest Gump.” He has personal ties to New York City and the FDNY through his career and foundation.