Activists, local leaders throw support behind AG James’ efforts to fight NRA

NEW YORK — Support for gun control has continued to grow in New York as more and more lives are lost.



Activists and local leaders vocalized their support for New York Attorney Letitia James Friday as she continued her work to dismantle the National Rifle Association.



“I’ve lost several people from gun violence,” Nicole Myers told PIX11 News.

She works with Stand Against Violence East Harlem, and she said the most common thing people ask her is, “Why my child? How could this happen to my child?”



According to the NYPD, shootings in New York City are up more than 76% comparing March 2021 to March 2020. Attorney General James sued the NRA last year. The group was chartered in New York as a non-profit in 1871.



“She has threatened to dissolve their corporate entity here in New York State because of the depth of the corruption,” New York City Councilman Mark Levine said.

The head of the NRA, Wayne LaPierre, took the stand in a high-stakes bankruptcy trial this week. The gun rights group is trying to declare bankruptcy in New York and incorporate in Texas. LaPierre called New York’s government “toxic” and “politicized.”



For decades, the NRA has been a powerful lobbying group and gun control legislation remains highly partisan in Congress.



“Every time I go to a funeral, somebody killed by guns, I think of the NRA and all the damage they are doing,” Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer said.

As the Biden Administration worked to curb gun violence through limited executive actions, President Joe Biden criticized Congress Thursday.

“They’ve offered plenty of thoughts and prayers, members of Congress, but they’ve passed not a single new federal law to reduce gun violence,” Biden said.

The recently passed New York State budget established a fund for community violence intervention. New York is the first state to declare gun violence a public health crisis.