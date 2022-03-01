NEW YORK (PIX11) — Activists stood outside City Hall on Tuesday to remember Malcolm Ferguson, who was fatally shot by an NYPD officer 22 years ago during a struggle in a Bronx apartment building.

His mother was awarded $10.5 million in a civil lawsuit against the NYPD, but to her and other activists, justice has still not been served. The officer was never convicted which is why they want the Community POWER Act, which stands for Police Oversight With Elected Review, to be enacted and eliminate the Civilian Complaint Review Board. In its place, they want the Elected Civilian Review Board, or ECRB, to be created.

The activists also want to have an independent prosecutor investigate these cases – not the attorney general’s office, which acts as the special prosecutor.

“Letitia James, the attorney general, we don’t want a special prosecutor because when we got a special prosecutor in your office, you didn’t prosecute anybody,” City Council Member Charles Barron said.

The attorney general is appointed as the special prosecutor because of conflicts of interest that may arise due to close relationships between district attorneys and the NYPD.

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo made this possible through an executive order in 2015 following the death of Eric Garner. It recently became law.

Now, the attorney general investigates the majority of police-involved civilian deaths across the state, but the groups want to see an elected independent prosecutor just for New York City.

The POWER Act would allow the independent prosecutor to retroactively open old cases and pursue new ones. The bill will be introduced to the City Council next month.