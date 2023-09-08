MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Activists are calling for the arrest of NYPD Sergeant Erik Duran, who police say threw a picnic cooler at a man’s head, causing him to crash on a motorbike and ultimately die.

Activists rallied through Grand Central Terminal Friday questioning why New York State Attorney General Letitia James has yet to file charges, two weeks after 30-year-old Eric Duprey’s death was ruled a homicide.

“You have the mayor whose condemned the police officer, you have the commissioner of the NYPD condemning this officer, what is our Attorney General Tish James waiting for?” questioned Hawk Newsome of Black Lives Matter Greater New York.

NYPD officials allege the incident happened during a drug bust in the Bronx.

A spokesperson with the attorney general’s office said they conduct a thorough review of the evidence in every case and work as quickly as possible to give New Yorkers the transparency they deserve.

Activists say they will not stop protesting until justice is served. Black Lives Matter founder Hawk Newsome went as far as getting arrested himself, hoping to make a point that if civilians can be arrested quickly, then officers should be no different.

Duran was suspended without pay but activists believe more needs to be done.

The NYPD Internal Affairs Bureau is investigating the incident but did not respond to PIX11 News’ request for an update on the status of the investigation.