Acting US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York announces resignation

United States Attorney Seth D. DuCharme speaks during a press conference on Oct. 14, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Seth D. DuCharme announced his upcoming resignation on Monday.

DuCharme, who’s served as the chief federal law enforcement officer for Brooklyn, Queens, Staten Island, Nassau County and Suffolk County since July of 2020, said he’d resign on March 19. He sent letters to President Joe Biden and Acting United States Attorney General Monty Wilkinson about his decision.

“Over the next two weeks, I will be increasingly shifting responsibility to my First Assistant U.S. Attorney, Mark Lesko – a proven professional who has served the District and the nation with distinction,” DuCharme said in an emailed statement. “I have great confidence that the Office and the Department will function smoothly and effectively as we prepare for my departure.”