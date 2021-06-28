ACS reminds parents not to leave children unattended in a hot car

NEW YORK — As New York and much of the tri-state area expect scorching temperatures, parents and caregivers have been reminded not to leave a child unattended in a hot vehicle.

The New York City Administration for Children’s Services reminded everyone to “Look Before You Lock.”

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for northeast New Jersey on Sunday, lasting through at least 8 p.m. on Tuesday. The advisory will expand to include New York City, the lower Hudson Valley and parts of Connecticut at noon on Monday.

Vehicles can heat up quickly, especially as outside temperatures soar.

That could be potentially dangerous for kids as their bodies heat up three times faster than adults, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

About 25 children died after being left in hot cars last year, KidsAndCars.org reported.

Parents and caregivers are reminded to always check the backseat of their vehicle before leaving and locking it.

ACS is also sharing tips about how to prevent car tragedies.

For example, parents should leave necessary items in the back seat, such as a wallet, purse, house keys or phone, which would compel the driver to check the backseat.

Drivers may also consider placing a stuffed animal in the front seat every time a child is in the car.

Anyone who sees a child left unattended in a parked car should notify authorities or call 911.

“We want to remind parents and caregivers of the dangers associated with hot temperatures and ensure they take precautions,” said ACS Commissioner David Hansell. “Under no circumstance should a child ever be left alone in a car; even if it’s for a short period of time. As we see intense temperatures forecasted for the next few days, New Yorkers should be aware of the danger of hot cars and the steps they can take to help keep children safe.”