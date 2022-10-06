KIPS BAY, Manhattan (PIX11) — The accused killer of FDNY EMS veteran Alison Russo-Elling is expected to be arraigned from his bed at Bellevue Hospital on Thursday.

Peter Zisopoulos, 34, will face a judge via video one day after the first responder he allegedly stabbed more than two dozen times in Queens was mourned by family, friends, and colleagues in a Long Island funeral.

Zisopoulos, who was arrested on charges of murder and criminal possession of a weapon, has been held in the hospital’s mental health ward since shortly after the unprovoked Sept. 29 attack. Previously described by law enforcement officials as schizophrenic, he’s not yet been cleared to leave the hospital. He’s accused of repeatedly stabbing Russo-Elling, 61, near her stationhouse in Astoria, then barricading himself inside his nearby apartment before he was finally arrested.

Zisopoulos’ virtual appearance before a Queens judge comes one day after Russo-Elling was laid to rest on Long Island and posthumously promoted from lieutenant to captain. Though relatives of the 24-year FDNY EMS veteran and 9/11 first responder spoke during Wednesday’s funeral of the brutal way in which Russo-Elling died, they also remembered her as a caring and loving person, asking that that be her legacy.

“Any hate in your heart created from this sudden calamity, I need you to remove that,” said her daughter, Danielle Fuoco. “I need you to replace it with love. We have been given this opportunity to reflect on all the amazing accomplishments she had achieved.”

Zisopoulos’ attorney declined comment ahead of Thursday’s expected arraignment.