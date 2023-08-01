RIVERHEAD, N.Y. (PIX11) — The architect accused of being the Gilgo Beach serial killer made his first appearance in court on Tuesday since his indictment was unsealed July 14.

It was a four-minute hearing for his defense team to receive “discovery” material from the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

Heuermann’s attorney, Michael Brown, lambasted the media afterwards at a press conference, accusing the press of convicting the married dad.

“I doubt any of you have considered they have the wrong guy,” Brown told the press.

Rex Heuermann, 59, wore a navy suit jacket, light blue dress shirt, and khaki pants during the brief appearance.

Heuermann is charged with killing three escorts he allegedly met online and then dumping their bodies in the brush off Ocean Parkway in 2010. He is the prime suspect in the fourth murder of the Gilgo Four.

Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney spoke first outside court, observing it is a 13-year case and there is at least eight terabytes of material that was handed over Tuesday.

“This is the first step in the process,” Tierney said.

Heuermann’s wife has filed for divorce.