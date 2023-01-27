FILE – Commuters pass through Grand Central Terminal on March 10, 2020 in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Access to Grand Central Terminal in Midtown was limited Friday night amid protests in response to the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis after he was brutally beaten by police earlier this month.

Memphis police on Friday released videos showing five Memphis officers beating Nichols, a Black man, who died in a hospital three days later.

The footage shows Nichols being held down, struck by the Black officers and screaming for his mother as the police savagely beat the 29-year-old FedEx worker for three minutes. The Nichols family legal team has likened the assault to the infamous 1991 police beating of Los Angeles motorist Rodney King.

A protest was planned in Times Square Friday night. Earlier in the day, Mayor Eric Adams said the NYPD and other city agencies were preparing for protests.

In a video posted on Twitter showed a crowd near the entrance of Grand Central Friday evening. A person can be heard yelling “Have your ticket out.”

A message on the MTA’s TrainTime app stated, “Service Alert – Access to Grand Central Terminal this evening will be limited and only available for ticketed customers because of several protests today in the Midtown, Manhattan area.”

The MTA did not immediately respond to PIX11’s request for additional comment.

This story comprises reporting from The Associated Press.