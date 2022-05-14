LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) — More than 100 abortion rights groups from across the country are mobilizing for a nationwide Day of Action on Saturday, May 14.

“We are not going to back down,” said Chantelle Piper, an organizer for Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights. “We’re going to stay in the streets to protect abortion rights.”

Tens of thousands of abortion rights protestors will be gathering for a day of action starting at noon. Planned Parenthood of Greater New York said more than 37,000 people have registered to gather in Cadman Plaza Park to march across the Brooklyn Bridge to Foley Square.

Another reproductive rights group for women of color called Warriors in the Garden will be marching from Foley Square starting at noon.

And a third group of demonstrators from Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights will be matching from Union Square to Foley Square starting at 2 p.m.

It’s all to send a clear message to the U.S. Supreme Court after a leaked draft memo said the justices may overturn Roe v. Wade next month.

“Even though we do not vote them in, I do think they pay attention to the temperature of the country,” said Nicole Margiasso, the director of Community Organizing for Planned Parenthood of Greater New York. “The majority of the country is in support of the right to choose.”

Once the protestors converge on Foley Square, there will be informational booths set up to collect money and offer information and volunteering opportunities for the demonstrators.

“Some people will donate to local abortion funds,” Margiasso said. “Some others will want to be out in the streets yelling about the constitutional right to choice, and other people will want to be on the front lines escorting patients into our health centers with dignity.”

The day of action follows protests and student walkouts across the country in the last two weeks, and organizers say the demonstrations will be continuing.

“Without these basic rights, women cannot be free,” Piper said. “Any civilized country knows women need access to safe and legal abortions.”