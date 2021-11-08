Abortion rights advocates rally in New Jersey as Texas law remains in national spotlight

NEWARK, N.J. — A week after a hard fought battle in the governor’s race, it was business as usual for Democrats in the Garden State who are now mobilizing as they look ahead to Gov. Phil Murphy’s second term.

The Reproductive Freedom Act — which would expand abortion access in the state at a time where other state’s are passing restrictive laws — is a major priority for Sen. Bob Menendez, who was joined by First Lady Tammy Murphy at a rally in Newark on Monday.

“When the consequences we warned about our unfolding right before our eyes, we have to call out those who are responsible for them,” Menendez said.

Zeroing on Republican-led efforts that Menendez said shifted the Supreme Court rightward, the legislation is meant to combat any fallout from future decisions that would overturn or undercut Roe v. Wade, essentially ensuring abortion rights are enshrined in New Jersey.

The road to get the legislation to Murphy’s desk has become a cloudy and uncertain one since last week’s election, where Republicans managed to flip at least six State Assembly seats.

Even before the election, Democratic leaders were reportedly discussing watering down the far reaching legislation to get through committee.

Despite the unknowns, state lawmakers and advocates aren’t pressing pause on Murphy’s progressive agenda any time soon. They are vowing to get this done.

“We cannot wait one more day to ensure that all New Jerseyans could get the access they need when they need it, because rights without access are meaningless,” Rahbbea Norton Lee, associate medical director of Planned Parenthood New Jersey said.