NEW YORK (PIX11) — As we say goodbye to 2022 and usher in the new year, we took a look back at some of the most compelling stories reported by PIX11. Here are the top 15 stories that PIX11 viewers cared about most in 2022:

(Credit: Getty Images)

Mother Nature caused quite a commotion in January. A snowstorm on Jan. 7 affected school schedules in New Jersey and New York.

People go skiing in Prospect Park following a major snowstorm on Jan. 29, 2022. (Credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

At the end of January, a nor’easter brought more than 2 feet of snow to parts of New York and New Jersey. New York City snow totals included 8.3 inches in Central Park and 11.2 inches in Bay Ridge, but Long Island recorded the most snow. Over 24 inches of snow was reported in Bay Shore and 24.7 inches of snow fell at Islip Airport.

PIX11 will continue to report on the news you need to know in 2023. Also, check PIX11.com throughout winter 2023 for the latest updates on school closures, snow totals and more.

3 – New York SNAP households to receive maximum food benefits in May

FILE – A supermarket displays stickers indicating they accept food stamps in West New York, New Jersey, on Jan. 12, 2015. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced in May that SNAP households would receive the maximum level of benefits and get an additional supplemental allotment bringing food assistance to nearly $234. The emergency assistance was available to all SNAP households, including the ones previously maxed out.

Suspects accused of taking man’s wallet, cellphone in Manhattan, according to police. (Credit: NYPD)

In May, police said two women conspired to steal a man’s wallet and cellphone after he took one of the women to his apartment. Unauthorized transactions totaling about $6,700 were made with the man’s bank and credit cards, according to the NYPD. Police on Thursday said no arrests have been made in the case and the investigation remains ongoing.

Marilyn McMichael (Credit: Courtesy of family)

During routine maintenance work at South Jamaica Houses in Queens in May, workers from NYCHA accidentally came across the skeletal remains of a woman who was reported missing in January.

File – lights on top of a police car. (Credit: Getty Images)

The accusations against a 19-year-old who allegedly had sex with an 11-year-old girl multiple times for more than a year were made public by officials in May.

Frank James, the suspected gunman in a shooting on the subway in Brooklyn. (Credit: NYPD)

On April 12, a gunman opened fire on a subway train in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, shooting 10 people and injuring over a dozen others, police said. The NYPD later identified Frank James as the lone suspect, sparking a manhunt that culminated with his arrest a day after the shooting. Earlier in December, James’ lawyers wrote the court to indicate that their client “wishes to schedule a guilty plea to the superseding indictment.” A judge scheduled James’ guilty plea for Jan 3.

A Power Ball card. (Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Four third-place tickets, each worth $50,000, were sold in New York for a Powerball drawing in October amid the chase for what later became a record-breaking $1.9 billion jackpot.

9 – Bronx teen disappears after Regents exam

File – An NYPD car. (Credit: Getty Images)

On June 23, a 15-year-old high school student who attends The High School of Fashion Industries in Manhattan went missing shortly after taking a Regents exam. Five days after her disappearance, the girl’s mom announced she had returned home.

A Lloyd’s carrot cake. (Credit: PIX11)

At the start of every holiday season, New Yorkers and tourists alike line up to get their hands on Lloyd’s Carrot Cake’s signature product. A look into this Bronx bakery’s kitchen and behind the counter provides insight into what all the fuss is about. A conversation with co-owner Lilka Adams, the daughter of founder Lloyd Adams, gives an even fuller view.

Police outside the Queens home of a woman who was found dead in a duffle bag on April 16, 2022, per the NYPD. (Credit: PIX11)

According to police sources, the killer of a Queens mother of two left the victim’s husband a chilling note that read, “Your whole family is next.” Orsolya Gaal was stabbed 58 times inside her Forest Hills home in April. Her body was found inside a duffel bag about half a mile from her home. Several days after the discovery, police arrested and charged David Bonola in the mother’s death. Bonola pleaded guilty to manslaughter in November and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

(Credit: Getty Images)

After wrongfully reporting in October that a winning lottery player in New York was expected to win about $750,000, officials with the New York Lottery announced that the ticket was really worth far less.

Adam White (Credit: PIX11)

Adam White said he saw a piece of plastic covering a portion of a license plate on a car parked along Fourth Avenue in Brooklyn while riding his bicycle in mid-November. He removed it and was confronted by the driver, who called police. White, who is a lawyer, was arrested for criminal mischief. White and others have been reporting to 311 and posting on social media when they see obscured license plates, which is illegal. He does not advise people to touch the property of others, which could also be considered a crime.



File – Train rolls into NYC subway station. (Credit: PIX11)

In May, Sarah Meyer, the MTA’s chief customer officer, commented when a subway surfer posted a video of themselves “running on your trains.” She proposed a meeting to talk about “working for the MTA.” However, another comment Meyer made on the social media post raised some eyebrows: “We know you love trains as much as we do, but we also hate cleaning up body parts of subway surfers,” she tweeted.

The suspect who allegedly assaulted a cop in the Bronx on May 14, 2022. (Credit: NYPD)

An NYPD officer was attacked in May while attempting to remove a turnstile jumper from a Bronx subway stop, officials said. As of Thursday, police had not released an update on the case.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).