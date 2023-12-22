CENTRAL PARK, Manhattan (PIX11) — Beloved pets that have crossed the rainbow bridge are honored in a wonderful holiday tradition in Central Park.

At the Pet Memorial Christmas Tree, deceased pets are memorialized through photos, cards, notes, and ornaments. Tucked away in The Ramble at Central Park, it’s often happenstance when parkgoers stumbled upon it.

Every year, the tree is decorated by the “Keeper of the Tree” Marianne Larsen, and volunteers, creating a heartwarming display, the New York Times reported.

“It’s a good thing. Everybody loves it and stands here and cries and laughs and reads – it’s a good thing,” Larson told PIX11 News on Friday while standing in front of the tree.

The Pet Memorial Tree in Central Park

The tradition dates back to 1986, when casting director Jason Reddock noticed a tree with a dog toy under it while he was out walking his dog, according to Larsen. The next day, Reddock returned with a friend, and the two decided to hang keepsakes of their pets on the tree. Other parkgoers joined and the tradition was born.

“The year before COVID, there were probably 120 photos there. And this year, when I started it, 627. And I have no idea how many we’re going to reach today or this season. It’s amazing,” Larson said. “These are from all over. Of course, there’s a lot of locals.”

But the tree also features pets from as far abroad as London and Germany.

“We have birds … goldfish … there’s a hamster and there’s horses … and plenty of cats; everybody thinks it’s a dog tree but it’s not. It’s a little bit of everything,” Larson said.

The tree’s exact location is a New York City secret. Central Park has no official involvement with the tradition.

“The reason we don’t tell anybody how to get here is that it’s really wonderful to just be wandering through the Ramble – which is a beautiful area of the park anyway – and then all of a sudden see this,” Larson said. “They think it’s a Christmas tree until they start reading, and they start weeping … and then they come back with their own photos to put up … it’s meaningful.”

Larson added they are very grateful that the park allows them to return each year.

