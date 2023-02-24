NEW YORK (PIX11) — Leg wounds, swollen hands, and even missing limbs – these are just a few of the effects of the street drug “tranq.”

Drugs like heroin and fentanyl are being mixed with an animal tranquilizer called Xylazine, and the dangerous combination is turning addicts into zombies. PIX11’s Mary Murphy recently traveled to Philadelphia, where Xylazine is now present in 90% of the city’s street drug supply.

A federal law enforcement source told PIX11 the drug has also been detected in New York City.

House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries was asked about tranq on the PIX11 Morning News Friday. He said it’s “a rising concern” for lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.

“It’s something we’re going to need to take a strong look at,” Jeffries said.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, there are resources available. Click here to learn more.