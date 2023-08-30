NEW YORK (PIX11) – August is coming to a close with a spectacular astronomical show: a blue supermoon.

A supermoon is when the moon appears in the sky at its biggest and brightest. A Blue Moon is the second full moon in August after the Full Sturgeon Moon, according to The Farmer’s Almanac.

The tri-state area forecast suggests clouds will clear out in time to see the blue supermoon Wednesday night.

Saturn will also be at peak viewing through Thursday night. Skygazers will be able to see the planet with the naked eye, and even a basic pair of binoculars will offer a glimpse of its unmistakable rings.

