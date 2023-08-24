NEW YORK (PIX11) — Stargazers will get a special treat next week — a rare blue supermoon.

The blue supermoon to expected to illuminate New York City’s sky on Friday, Aug. 30. The supermoon will rise on the night of Aug. 30, at 9:35 p.m., according to the U.S. Naval Observatory.

“Warm summer nights are the ideal time to watch the full moon rise in the eastern sky within minutes of sunset. And it happens twice in August,” said retired NASA astrophysicist Fred Espenak.

The Blue Moon is the second full moon this month after the Full Sturgeon Moon, which rose earlier this month, on Aug. 1, according to The Farmer’s Almanac.

