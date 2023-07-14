MASSAPEQUA PARK, N.Y. (PIX11) — Neighbors a half-hour’s drive from Gilgo Beach woke up to the stunning scene of law enforcement from around Long Island swarming Rex Heuermann’s home Friday morning.

Heuermann was charged Friday with murder in the deaths of three victims in the decade-old Gilgo Beach serial killer case.

Neighbors said Heuermann had quietly lived at his home in Massapequa Park since he was a child.

“My cousin in Florida texted me. She said, ‘What’s going on? Did you hear what’s going on on 1st Avenue?’ And I said, ‘Yeah, he’s two doors down from us,'” said neighbor Frankie Musto.

Others described the red house where Heuermann has lived as in need of repairs and out of place amid the well-appointed, middle-class homes.

Even those who lived a house or two away and knew Heuermann for decades said he, his wife and their children never said much.

“He’s been a quiet guy,” said neigbor Frenchie Devilliers. “We just say hello and goodbye in the morning and afternoon, pleasantries.”

From a drone above, PIX11 News was able to see investigators clad in hazmat gear working in the back yard to pull items from the basement.