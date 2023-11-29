MANHASSET, N.Y. (PIX11) — One hundred-year-old Jack Betteil made good on a promise from his doctors at North Shore University Hospital on Long Island.

Five years ago, the doctors fixed Betteil’s ailing heart valve. He told them when he turned 100, he would come back for a free haircut. With the help of a hairstylist from nuBest Salon in Manhasset, Betteil got his 100th birthday haircut in front of a whole bunch of TV cameras.

Betteil’s story is remarkable. He is a Holocaust survivor who managed to live through six different Nazi concentration camps before being liberated by American troops. He survived and thrived in America with a large loving family and became an artist.

So what’s Jack’s secret to living to 100 years old? He says he always eats fresh foods, especially oranges. Besides eating oranges, his other piece of wisdom for a long life is to treat people kindly.