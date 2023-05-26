NEW YORK (PIX11) — A Long Island Latina owns and operates a transportation company at JFK airport, and she hopes to inspire other women to break into the world of business, one heavily dominated by men.

Nancy Vargas is the CEO of one of the most respected transportation businesses at JFK Airport, where she employs half a dozen women.

She says she hopes to break stereotypes and barriers for other women in this male-dominated industry.

On most days you can find Vargas checking on her fleet of cars and shuttles, making sure they are spotless and ready to go.

From the garage to the board room, she’s involved in it all.

One of the few female CEOs who owns and operates a luxury car and shuttle business, DH2 Chauffeured Transportation, has been operating since 1995, and with Uber and Lyft, Vargas says it’s a highly competitive market.

Every day she runs a fleet of 20 SUVs, Sprinter Vans, and Shuttle Buses and is proud of what she has accomplished, she said her life was not easy.

She was born and raised in East New York, her dad was from Ecuador and came to the US to chase the American dream. Her mother is from Puerto Rico.

Now, Vargas wants to inspire other women especially Latinas, to break into businesses not traditionally women-led and owned. She finds support from the Hispanic community and her biggest fan is Luis Vazquez president of the Long Island Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

This year, Vargas is just one of the dozens of Latinas that will be honored by the Long Island Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

Their annual luncheon will be next week and PIX11 NEWS’ own Monica Morales will be hosting.