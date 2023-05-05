NEW YORK– There are many staples that make New York City such an iconic place.



The Empire State Building, the traditional yellow taxis, and the subway that helps millions get around the five boroughs to see so many sights. All these symbols combined come together to represent what many consider the greatest city in the world.



Now, one of those mundane icons serves as inspiration for one local creator. For the last 20 years, Thomas McKean has been specializing in making art entirely out of MetroCards

The piece of plastic that many swipe in order to ride the subway.

Now his art, or at least his medium has an expiration date. PIX11 NEWS photojournalist Darren McQuade has his story from the east village.