NEW YORK (PIX11) — This summer, free meals for New York City kids are available, and all you must do to get one is send a text.

The no kid hungry national free meals finder texting hotline is now live. Its purpose is to connect families to a site providing meals at no cost to them. To grab a free meal, you only have to text “n-y-c food” to the numbers 3-0-4 and 3-0-4.

Spanish language services are also available. Anyone under 18 is eligible.

A recent poll found 73% of New York families find it harder to afford groceries this year than in previous years.