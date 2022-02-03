A Long Island woman fell victim to a hacker. She’s warning others to avoid scams

NEW YORK — Colette Lee Morales relies on her social media accounts for her livelihood. It’s where she posts information about her fitness and hairstyling businesses. With 5,000 followers, she also uses it to promote charities important to her and her community. Now, thanks to a hacker, that account is under attack.

“I’m not this huge influencer or anything, but I do have a network that means a lot to me,” Morales told PIX11 News.

Earlier this week, Morales received a direct message from an Instagram follower, urging her to vote for that follower in a random contest. She said she genuinely believed the person was who “she” claimed to be, and wanted to help her out.

When the link wouldn’t work, the person asked for Morales’ cell phone number, which she — regretfully — gave out. That “follower” turned out to be a hacker.

“Instantly, you get notified that your Instagram was being used somewhere else,” said Morales. “They’re quick and they’re able to get you locked out of everything within seconds.”

After changing the password, the hacker — who looks no older than a teenager — brazenly video called Morales and demanded ransom, paid in Bitcoin, for her to obtain the new password. Morales pleadeded with the hacker to do the right thing, and the hacker said he wouldn’t … unless he was paid.

Morales is not the only one. Her good friend Buddy Casimano was also hacked several weeks ago, in the exact same way. The professional choreographer received a direct message purportedly from one of his thousands of followers, asking for a vote in a contest.

“People kept saying I was hacked, but I was hijacked,” said Casimano. “There’s someone acting as me. they hijacked my personality.”

It’s likely no small coincidence this happened to both Morales and Casimano, who follow each other on Instagram. The two believe once a hacker takes control of one account, they send direct messages to all of that person’s followers, anticipating you’re more likely to open a link or give out information if it’s coming from someone you think you know.

“It’s not always a stranger, it may be someone you know that you’re getting a link from, that you’re getting an email from,” said Keith Strassberg. chief operating officer of Cybersafe Solutions. “Don’t just blindly click it, you’ve got to ask yourself ‘does this make sense?'”

While Casimano has been able to regain control of his account, without paying the ransom, Morales has not and she is hoping Instagram or its parent company, Meta, will step in and help out. Until then, she’s speaking out to protect others.

“It’s literally happening to people every single day, and I think people need to genuinely trust their feelings. When something seems off, don’t click on any foreign links,” said Morales.

PIX11 reached out to Meta, which owns both Facebook and Instagram, but did not get a response.