

LEBANON, N.J. – Fresh off of its fourth anniversary, Sunken Silo Brew Works in Hunterdon County is becoming a destination.

“Whether it’s Bud-Miller-Coors, a domestic beer drinker, or someone who says they don’t enjoy beer at all, I got something for you,” said head brewer Matt Harrison.

They say they’re known for their approachable beer selection. Now, you might have a new reason to approach them, and dozens of craft breweries in the Garden State on the Jersey Brews Trail.

“One of the fastest-growing industries that we have right here in New Jersey is the craft beer industry,” said Jeff Vasser, Executive Director of the State Divison of Travel and Tourism.

To use the passport, which is exclusively for mobile use, you go online and sign up with an email, and they say, they take it from there, with no app download required.

“It’s all geotracked,” said Vasser. “You don’t have to do anything. Just make sure that your phone’s tracking system is on, GPS, and when you go into the tasting room, you automatically get credit for that visit.”

After just three check-ins, they say you’re eligible for swag like coasters, glasses, and more.

Out of the nearly 50 breweries on the passport, only a small handful are in the far western reaches of New Jersey, and that, officials say, is the whole point of getting you to explore new places.

“Our new campaign is, ‘A Little State, a Lot of Wow,'” said Vasser, “and we want to wow people with some really cool craft beer.”

“There’s always a reason to stop and check out a place you’ve never been before,” said Harrison.